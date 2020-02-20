Sask. doctor admits to misconduct including impersonating another doctor

A Saskatchewan doctor who has previously been found guilty of stealing ketamine from the Pasqua Hospital has admitted to more professional misconduct.

Dr. Jordan Velestuk was charged in April of last year by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan. He currently practices in Moosomin.

At a hearing on Jan. 24, he admitted to the ten new charges, including impersonating another doctor, failing to maintain appropriate medical records, providing a false urine drug sample and prescribing drugs which he used himself.

He faces a seven-month suspension and a $15,000 fine.

Once the suspension is over and the fine is paid, Velestuk will be allowed to continue practicing medicine in the province under some conditions.

This includes practicing under supervision, abstaining from drugs and alcohol and doing witnessed urine and hair follicle samples.

Several instances of misconduct

Velestuk was previously charged with unprofessional conduct for stealing ketamine from the Pasqua Hospital in Regina in 2012.

Now Velestuk has admitted to impersonating a doctor by the name of "Dr. Rossouw" through emails with the Medical Services Branch in June 2017.

He was also found guilty of giving injections to five patients which he did not properly document.

In one such instance, the College said he failed to maintain the standard of the profession after a patient had admitted to selling their prescription and produced a positive urine sample for illicit drugs.

Drug testing issues

Due to the previous ketamine theft charge, Velestuk was required to undergo drug testing.

Between April 2014 and June 2016, Velestuk did several drug tests but provided several urine samples that were not produced on the day of the test.

Velestuk admitted to prescribing drugs which he then used himself.

Along with the $15,000 fine, Velestuk is also being ordered to pay over $20,000 of costs related to the investigation before he can begin practicing again.

He is also required to take an ethics course and undergo addiction treatment.