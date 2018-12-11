Sask. distracted driving fines increasing to $580 for first offence

The penalty for distracted driving in Saskatchewan is set to more than double.

On Feb. 1, 2020, distracted driving fines will go to $580 from $280 for a first offence.

"Enough is enough," Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Despite increased enforcement by police and significant awareness efforts by SGI, 22 people lost their lives on Saskatchewan roads in 2018 due to distracted driving or inattention. That is 22 deaths too many."

According to SGI, distracted driving was a factor in more than 6,000 collisions, 774 injuries and 22 deaths in 2018. In 2017, there were 6,399 distracted driving-related crashes in Saskatchewan and 26 deaths.

New changes include:

First offence: $580 ticket plus four demerits.

Second offence within a year of being convicted of the first: $1,400 ticket, plus an additional four demerits, plus an immediate seven-day vehicle seizure (approx. cost $400).

Third offence within a year of conviction of the first: $2,100 ticket, plus four more demerits and another seven-day vehicle seizure.

Demerits could cost drivers insurance discounts they had earned, costing them more money. For example, a driver starting at zero on SGI's Safe Driver Recognition (SDR) scale, who received three distracted driving tickets in a year, would have to pay a total of $1,200 in SDR financial penalties.

Saskatchewan was on the low end of the scale nationally when it came to distracted driving fines - only New Brunswick, had a smaller fine at $172 for a first offence.

Last November, Manitoba increased its fine for a first offence from $203 to $672.

Here are some of the distracted driving fines in Canada:

Alberta - $287.

Yukon - $500.

B.C. - $543 (includes penalty points through government licence issuer).

Prince Edward Island - $575.

Ontario - the fine is $615 if you pay it right away, but if you fight the ticket and lose the fine is $1,000

Distracted driving is defined under the Traffic Safety Act: