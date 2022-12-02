Sask. government wants to suspend welfare for violent offenders on the run

Following the mass stabbing on James Smith Cree nation nearly three months ago by a man on the run, the province is moving to cut social aid for "prolific violent offenders" with outstanding warrants.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government introduced Warrant Compliance Act. If passed, it would allow a new warrant intelligence team to work with other agencies to suspend benefits to and gather information on "prolific violent offenders" at large, the province said in a news release.

The new legislation comes after the case of Myles Sanderson, who killed 11 people and injured 18 on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask., during the Sept. 4 attacks.

Police confirmed after the mass stabbing they have been searching for the 32-year-old since May, when he stopped meeting with his assigned caseworker and was classified as "unlawfully at large."

"I don't know what benefit [he received], but specifically financial assistance from the province of Saskatchewan," said Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell on Thursday.

"We know of others that haven't been as much in the media as that particular individual is or was. But if there are 1,300 criminal code warrants for very serious prolific offenders in our province, I am certain that there are going to be … individuals that are on government assistance of some sort."

In the past Sanderson had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

He received a statutory release in August 2021.

Tell said what happened at James Smith Cree Nation sparked the discussion about how many violent offenders with active warrants are potentially cashing provincial welfare cheques.

"When you are in violation of our law of this country and you're out there and being funded by the taxpayers of this province? Insane," she said.

New intelligence team might start next fiscal year, says Tell

The Warrant Compliance Act is comparable to existing legislation in British Columbia and Manitoba that also restricts benefits for offenders with outstanding warrants, according to the province's media release.

The halted benefits would include services such as income support or social housing.

The new provincial intelligence team would work under the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, but include people from many different entities, especially social services, said Tell.

The group — which is expected to start operation in the 2023-24 fiscal year — would also co-operate with Crown corporations and other ministries to gather information and share it with police in order to support apprehension efforts, according to the province's release.

"We're going to make sure that before any action is taken against these individuals that there's no unintended consequences, as best we can," said Tell.

"There could be families involved. We don't want to impact negatively anybody else."

The province said the new act includes safeguards to make sure the new intelligence team can only request limited information about specific violent offenders.

This information may then be used to help with apprehension efforts, the province said in its release.

Sask. NDP has questions

Saskatchewan NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer said her party still has some questions about the new act, for example how the government defines "prolific violent offenders."

According to Tell, that decision would be made for each case on an individual basis.

"There's nothing saying that you have to have 20 criminal code offences before you be considered for this," she said. "It is the nature of the offence."

The mass stabbing at James Smith Cree Nation shined a light on people who are out in the province on active warrants, said Sarauer.

The Saskatchewan government needs to step up its efforts to make sure violent offenders are being arrested and put before the courts, she added.

"We want to make sure that there's no unintended consequences on families, in particular children," she said.

"Other than that, if this is going to assist those who need to do the work to apprehend violent offenders, then that's a good thing."