Curling superfan from Regina gifted tickets to see Team Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Rylan Moir has epilepsy but that doesn't stop him from cheering on Team Saskatchewan in curling
It started with a simple tweet — and by the end of the weekend — a 17-year-old boy with epilepsy met Team Saskatchewan's curling team in Moose Jaw.
Rylan Moir is an ardent curling supporter and big fan of Team Saskatchewan. His step-father, Ryan Malley, wanted to Moir to watch the Scotties Tournament of Hearts live in Moose Jaw but had concerns about Moir's excitement level.
"We worried about the fact that he tends to cheer … at the wrong times," Malley said. "And I know some of the seasoned fans — they get upset."
I kind of want to take Rylan to cheer <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamSilvernagle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamSilvernagle</a> (and maybe meet the amazing <a href="https://twitter.com/Devin_Heroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Devin_Heroux</a>) with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STOH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STOH</a> just down the road - but worry that some "seasoned fans" might not appreciate his constant cheering! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cheersforeveryone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cheersforeveryone</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/doesntknowwhentostop?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#doesntknowwhentostop</a><a href="https://t.co/rE5iwhxvrE">https://t.co/rE5iwhxvrE</a> <a href="https://t.co/X0VbGEM0rA">pic.twitter.com/X0VbGEM0rA</a>—@saskryan
Malley posted his dilemma which included a video of Moir cheering on Team Sask., to Twitter on Saturday.
"The response to that was absolutely amazing," Malley said. "Everybody said 'No, get him out here and get him cheering. People will love it.' It was overwhelming."
Team Saskatchewan — whose skip Robyn Silvernagle is from North Battleford — reached out and offered Malley tickets to come and watch the team represent the province in a game on Sunday versus Team Canada.
Sunday was also 'Green Day' at the tournament and people put on Saskatchewan Roughriders gear and Team Saskatchewan gear. After finding accessible seating, Moir couldn't contain his excitement.
"When he got here he was watching the ice and just cheering and clapping," Malley said.
"He loves curling. He loves sports where people are moving fast and he'll just keep cheering during the Olympics, he cheers and cheers until he goes hoarse," Malley said.
After a close loss 6-7 to Team Canada, Moir was able to go down to the ice and meet Team Saskatchewan.
Malley said it was hard to believe that 24-hours ago, the family was watching the Scotties on TV and now they were seeing it in person.
"It is incredible."
His parents worried Rylan’s cheering would be too distracting for some curling fans. All it took was a few encouraging tweets to get him near the action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMoment?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMoment</a> <a href="https://t.co/dTiNeS7i3x">pic.twitter.com/dTiNeS7i3x</a>—@CBCTheNational
With files from Devin Heroux, Jill English and Radio-Canada's Thomas Gagne
