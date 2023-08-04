Some Sask. cultural clubs struggling but pushing through

A cultural club in Regina has been bringing communities with German roots together for 60 years, but now, it has a $60,000 debt. And it isn't the only club struggling.

Some Saskatchewan cultural clubs have remained open for as long as a century as centres of language, dance and cultural cuisine. During pandemic restrictions, at least one shut down, and even after restrictions lifted, many others in the province have continued to struggle.

Presidents of some cultural clubs say their struggles involve volunteer burnout and not being able to pay the bills.

The Regina German Club's president Kerri Van Loosen said the club started with about 600 families of German immigrants who wanted a place where they could connect with other German people.

But in the late '70s, the club changed for the good, she said.

"I think that people in charge at that time realized, 'Let's be more inclusive and let's share our culture. Let's let people be more a part of it and open the doors to anybody who's just interested in German culture,' " Van Loosen said.

Now, it's going through another big change — driven by its finances.

The club has to pay off a $60,000 debt from a government loan during the pandemic by the end of this year, and Van Loosen said the only way to pay it off might be to sell their parking lot.

"We're able to stay afloat, but I don't know for how much longer," she said. "If we aren't able to get rid of the parking lot or decide that it's just too important to us to hold on to, we do risk closing the doors."

The German cultural club in Saskatoon closed its doors in 2021 after 52 years of operation. The club was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the previous building in 2009. But then COVID measures put the final nail in the coffin for the organization, and its large German cultural centre was sold in 2021.

The German Club sold its cultural centre in Saskatoon in 2021. (Theresa Kliem/CBC News)

At the same time in Regina, an Italian club was about to close up shop too, but managed to stay afloat with the help of some innovation.

G. Marconi Italian Club started selling frozen lasagna, sausage, homemade bread, pizza, meatballs and soup during the pandemic. Club president Pat Fiacco said members wanted to maintain the club's identity while making sure they had enough money to stay operating.

"We've had to become creative, more business-focused, but without losing really what the initial purpose of the hall was, and that was home for our Italian community," he said.

For many cultural clubs, including Regina's Italian club, volunteers are crucial. The club only has two full-time paid staff members, but Fiacco said community volunteers have been crucial in setting up events.

Some of the volunteers are founding members, now in their 80s.

"They're so proud of their heritage. They're so proud of their culture," Fiacco said. "They're so proud of what their parents and grandparents and great-grandparents did and the sacrifices they made to move into a new city, a new country — not knowing the language, and yet taking the time to make sure that that their culture isn't forgotten."

New challenges

Meanwhile in Saskatoon, the Italian club is struggling with having enough storage space and getting a water supply to the building.

Club president Maria Fortugno has a potential solution: having a non-governmental organization that looks into all grants available to cultural clubs.

"It takes a certain amount of skill and experience to be good at finding the grants and filling out the paperwork," she said.

For Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan's director Helen Chang, the pandemic brought a different set of challenges.

"I think COVID really hit us hard, not just because we had to shut down classes at the cultural centre, but also because we're Chinese and it was sort of the peak of anti-Asian racism coming out too," she said. "Yes, we're trying to promote Chinese culture, but nobody wants to hear about that right now because it's dangerous. It really sucked."

In May, École Wilfrid Walker School held its first youth anti-racism symposium for students in Grades 5 to 8, where Chang was a guest speaker. Chang said food and dance are great ways to educate people on different cultures, but a different kind of engagement is required too.

"Talking to little kids and breaking stereotypes and just making it clear that Canada is all these cultures and all these people and we all have to learn how to get along," she said.