Sask. Crown appealing acquittal of ex-doctor accused of groping female patients

A former Regina doctor who was found not guilty of sexually assaulting patients could be heading back to court.

Sylvester Ukabam, 76, was accused of sexually assaulting five patients during medical exams between 2010 and 2017.

The trial began in January and heard testimony from all five.

They accused him of of groping their genitals and breasts. The defence questioned the reliability of their testimonies.

On May 18, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Scherman found the former gastroenterologist not guilty on all charges.

Crown says judge erred

However, the Crown filed a notice of appeal this week, saying it intends to challenge the verdict.

In documents filed with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, the Crown says it seeks to appeal the acquittal on a number of grounds, including that the judge erred in failing to admit similar-fact evidence and in failing to consider "the totality of the evidence."

The Crown also says the judge erred "by speculating about matters not in evidence."

It's not known when the appeal court will hear the case.

CBC has reached out to Ukabam's lawyer for comment.