Sask. crop report says heat baking moisture out of farm country

The province released the crop report for the week of June 22 on Wednesday and it says the current heat is quickly drying out crop land in Saskatchewan.

It said that while most of the province received rainfall this week, it was not enough to improve soil moisture conditions or offset the effects of the current heat wave.

The report stated moisture levels sharply declined this week, with cropland topsoil moisture rating as zero per cent surplus.

Moisture is adequate in 31 per cent of the province, including places like Outlook and north of Estevan, and short in 42 per cent, in places like Swift Current and Yorkton.

The cropland moisture conditions in Sask. for the week ending on June 21 (left) have much more 'adequate' moisture zones than the conditions for the week ending on June 28 (right). (Saskatchewan Agriculture)

Places like Maple Creek and Lloydminster are part of the 27 per cent considered very short on topsoil moisture in the province.

The report said widespread rainfall is needed across the province to improve crop and pasture growth, as the majority of crop damage reported was from heat, dry winds and extremely dry soil conditions. Some of the damage was attributed to insects and gophers as well.

Despite the heat drying out crops, the report said the majority of crops are in fair to good condition.

"Provincially, 56 per cent of fall cereals, 61 per cent of spring cereals, 58 per cent of oilseed crops and 60 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year," the report said.

It said since haying operations were delayed due to cooler temperatures and moisture limitations, some producers are now beginning operations in some areas.