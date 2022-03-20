Constitutional amendment ends century-old tax exemption for CP Rail in Sask.

The Canadian Senate has passed a motion to amend the Constitution, ending a century-old tax exemption for Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government and CPR have been involved in a legal battle over the exemption for years.

Saskatchewan's Attorney General Gord Wyant said Tuesday the province is "very pleased" the motion passed through both the House of Commons and Senate. It is still awaiting royal assent from the Governor General.

"Moving a constitutional amendment through in this country can be a slow and tedious process. From the day we decided that we were going to move it forward to today is pretty extraordinary timing when it comes to constitutional amendments," Wyant said.

In November, the provincial legislature unanimously passed a motion amending the Saskatchewan Act.

It had to do so before the matter could head to Ottawa, where a motion was passed by the House of Commons in February.

CPR is suing the province for $341 million. A statement of claim says CPR wants a return of the taxes it has paid to Saskatchewan since 2002 and a declaration that future taxes are not payable.

The exemption dates back to 1881, and an agreement struck between Canada and CPR's predecessor that said a transcontinental railway would be built in exchange for tax-exempt status. When Saskatchewan was created and joined confederation in 1905, the exemption became part of Section 24 of the Saskatchewan Act, a part of the Constitution.

The provincial government argues the tax exemption came to an end on Aug. 29, 1966, when then-CPR president Ian D. Sinclair agreed to it in a letter to the former federal minister of transport John Pickersgill in exchange for modernized transportation legislation.

"This motion places the Canadian Pacific Railway in the same position as other taxpayers and ends a century-old tax exemption for the CPR imposed on Saskatchewan when the province was formed in 1905. It is important to everyone in my home province," said Saskatchewan Senator Brent Cotter.

Cotter called the situation of the Senate considering a constitutional amendment "rare."

"To continue with a tax exemption in the 21st century, which was granted to the CPR in the 19th century, would be fundamentally unjust, unfair, unreasonable and an undeserved economic hardship on the residents of Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Senator David Arnot said.

Wyant said he thinks the constitutional amendment makes CPR's legal argument weaker.

"I think we stand on very good legal ground when it comes to the defence of the interests of the province against the CPR. Certainly, this is all an issue of fairness and having the CPR having to pay taxes in certain provinces and not in other provinces."

Wyant said the province and the railway maintain a good relationship and that lawyers for both sides will be talking in the near future.

"I think we're all equal partners in Confederation and I think this constitutional amendment underscores the fact that we're equal partners."

"We're going to vigorously continue to defend the interests of the people of this province," Wyant said.

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP supported the motion when it was passed through the legislature in November.

"This will represent the first time in Canadian history that our Constitution will have been amended with an originating motion from the Saskatchewan Legislature," said NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon.

Wotherspoon said he and Opposition justice critic Nicole Sarauer urged Wyant and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer to pursue the motion.

"I think it's an example of maybe how these places can work, the legislature and the parliament, where folks from across party lines can work together united to make some important change," Wotherspoon said.

Saskatchewan's federal Conservative caucus also pushed for the House of Commons and Senate to pass the motion.