751 backpacks to be laid at Sask. legislature on July 1 to illustrate findings of unmarked graves

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Prairie Crowe hopes that an upcoming display of 751 backpacks at the Saskatchewan legislature on Canada Day will provide the province with a stark illustration of the unmarked graves recently found at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

"I think that number, 751, just sticks with a lot of people," she told CBC News in an interview on Monday.

"[It's] just to symbolize them and show the number ... just to have a visual impact."

Crowe is a community advocate and activist who grew up on the Piapot First Nation. She's soliciting donations of used or new backpacks as well as school supplies the memorial.

Crowe's efforts were sparked by the recent findings of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools.

Examining residential schools

In May the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia announced the preliminary discovery of unmarked burial sites containing the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last month.

Last week, the Cowessess First Nation announced preliminary results of ground-penetrating radar searches at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

They said 751 unmarked graves had been discovered at the site of the former schools, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the area where Cowessess First Nation is now located, approximately 140 kilometres east of Regina.

WATCH | Shows of solidarity with Cowessess First Nation after discovery of unmarked graves:

Shows of solidarity with Cowessess First Nation after unmarked graves discovery The National 2:06

Indigenous children were forced to attend both schools, as well as many others throughout the country as part of Canada's residential school system, a structured plan that Canada's Truth and Reconcilliation Commission described as "a far-reaching system by which the federal government sought to regulate Aboriginal life."

For a good cause

The installation of 751 backpacks is not Crowe's first attempt to highlight the recent discoveries.

She previously organized the memorial of hundreds of shoes being laid on the Sask., legislature's steps in the wake of the unmarked graves found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Hundreds of shoes and stuffed animals were left on the steps of the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina at the end of May in honour of 215 children whose bodies were found in unmarked graves in Kamploops B.C. earlier that week. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News )

The announcement last week of the unmarked graves at the former Marieval school saw people from across social media reach out to Crowe and see if she was planning another action.

Crowe, along with her friend, came up with the idea to incorporate the imagery of orange hand prints onto backpacks, an easily identifiable tool used by school children.

It's not known if all 751 unmarked graves belong to children.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said last week that there were oral stories within his First Nation about both children and adults being buried there.

Through donations, Crowe has been able to collect approximately 150 backpacks as of Monday morning.

With messages still coming in asking how they can help, she's expecting to receive many more by the end of the day.

"I don't know if we'll reach our goal, but we're definitely working on it," Crowe said.

The 751 backpacks will be stuffed with school supplies before they are placed on the steps of the provincial legislature on Canada Day.

WATCH | Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme says survivors of the Marieval Indian Residential School are standing together to get stronger:

'Everyday is about healing for the survivors,' says Cowessess chief after vigil Rosemary Barton Live 9:22

From there, the goal is to donate the backpacks and supplies to community organizations who will distribute them to families and children who need them on reserves or the inner city of Regina for the upcoming school year.

Crowe says donations can be left in the containers at the front door of 229 College Ave., and the front door of 1501 Uhrich Ave.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.