Staff added to trace COVID-19 cases in Sask. as province approaches 10K tests

As Saskatchewan approaches 10,000 tests for COVID-19 in the province, the government is increasing the number of staff dedicated to contact tracing.

On Monday, the province announced it was adding 50 staff to track cases and try to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. A total of 200 people will be involved in contact tracing.

"We do need to shift in the days ahead and are shifting actively toward putting our resources into contact tracing and focusing those tests into those areas to ensure that we are testing the right individuals," Premier Scott Moe said.

Initially, the province had focused on health care workers and travellers who returned with symptoms. Now, with eight known cases of community transmission, Moe said the effort has evolved.

"We are now focusing our tests on the community transmission area."

On Monday, the government confirmed one of the first two deaths in the provice due to COVID-19 was a case of community transmission. The other was linked to travel.

What is contact tracing

Contact tracing involves three steps:

First is contact identification. Once a person is infected and symptomatic with a disease, the person is asked about their activities and their interactions with others.

That's followed by contact listing. Once contacts with the infected person are identified, they're informed of their status and advised to get early care if they begin to develop symptoms. If they are considered high-risk, they may also be advised to isolate themselves.

Finally, there is contact follow-up, where doctors get in touch with people who came into contact with the infected person to see if they begin to develop symptoms.

Moe touts testing rate

As of March 28 (the most recent data provided by the province), the government had performed 9,651 COVID-19 tests.

Moe said Saskatchewan has done the second-most tests per capita of Canadian provinces.

Testing centres have now been established in 40 communities around the province. Testing is still only available by referral.

The province will also be adding staff for its call centres and to handle public health inquiries.

Opposition asks for testing to 'ramp up'

Saskatchewan's Opposition Leader, Ryan Meili, is asking the provincial government to ramp up its testing — and not limit or ration tests — to help isolate cases of COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the virus.

"This is not the time to be rationing testing. This is the time for us to be ramping up testing and tracing of contacts," Meili said Monday.

Meili said anyone with symptoms associated with COVID-19 should be tested.

"I've been talking to people who've called 811, had symptoms, had a good reason to be tested and are getting told to just self-isolate and not get tested. That's exactly the opposite of what we need to do right now."

On Friday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab did not say the province was rationing testing, but said, "It's really important that we conserve testing for people who require testing."

Shahab said essential health-care workers will get tests if they have a symptom like a dry cough, for example.

"I don't think we're running out at this point," Meili said Monday. "We do have enough to expand our testing and more will come. This is the time to use our tests. This is the time to test and trace everyone because that's how you stop it spreading."

A health-care worker issues a swab at a drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On Monday, Prince Edward Island announced it would test anyone with symptoms, not only travel-related cases or health-care workers. P.E.I. has not reported a case of community transmission. P.E.I.'s population is 157,000.

As of March 30, Saskatchewan had eight reported cases of community transmission.

Ad campaign needed: Meili

Meili would also like to see the government "step up" their public communication through advertising on television, radio and online.

"We've got the regular press conferences but we need to see some public-facing ad campaigns. So people know exactly how serious this is, exactly what it is we're facing and exactly what they can do to help keep themselves healthy and protect those around."

Meili said evidence of community spread makes increasing the amount of public engagement important.

Physical distancing/ social distancing means NOT going to visit family, NOT having people over and NOT meeting up with groups of friends outside. Stay 2 m/ 6 ft apart at all times <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEICOVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEICOVID19</a> —@InfoPEI

On Friday, Dr. Shahab said, "Some of the largest outbreaks in Canada have been in the home setting, where people have gathered together and shared a meal."

The Ministry of Health issued a public health order saying, "Indoor and outdoor gatherings of over 10 people (excluding family members living in the same household) are prohibited except where the two metre social distancing between people can be maintained.

"However, it is not recommended to have friends or extended family visit at this time."

Shahab reinforced the point on Monday, reminding people not to interact "among households."

He said physical distancing only works to slow the spread of the virus if everyone takes part.

"If you do nothing, each one of us infects three other people and within 10 weeks you have 59,000 people and that's startling, but that's how fast COVID-19 moves."

Meili said he is recommending people keep their contact to those within their household.

"We're not inviting people over and we're not having our kids go on playdates. The limit is 10 but the limit should be common sense. Don't expose your family to anybody else that you don't absolutely have to right now," Meili said.