Sask. premier, health officials to hold COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. CST Friday.

The trio last addressed the public formally on Aug. 30, the first such appearance since a July 7 news conference which Moe said would be the last regular COVID-19 government briefing of its kind.

On July 11, public health restrictions were lifted in the province.

Over the last several weeks, COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in the province, most notably in Saskatoon where there are 972 known active cases, roughly 30 per cent of all known cases in the province.

The spike led Livingstone to send correspondence to SHA staff, which was obtained by CBC, on Thursday.

"The unchecked spread of COVID among this population is escalating pressure on our hospitals and will result in Saskatchewan residents going without certain health services that they rely on to maintain their quality of life," Livingstone said.

"Not only are they choosing to risk their own lives by going without the protection vaccines provide, they are risking the lives of those they love and those in their communities."

Livingstone said the pressure on Saskatchewan hospitals would lead to service and procedure pauses or slowdowns.

Saskatchewan surpassed Alberta this week to lead all provinces in case rate per 100,000 people. The two provinces sit at the bottom of the list when it comes to vaccination rates in Canada.

Front-line doctors, the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are among those who have called for increased measures to combat rising cases and hospitalizations, and vaccination policies to increase the province's stagnant rates.

City leaders in Regina and Saskatoon have implemented policies like indoor masking in recent days. The mayors of Saskatoon and Prince Albert have also called on the government to implement a uniform provincial policy.

In recent weeks, B.C., Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia have introduced proof of vaccination requirements for individuals to take part in activities, events, and to attend indoor businesses.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have resisted adopting the policy.

Last Friday, in response to growing cases and hospitalizations, Alberta reintroduced indoor masking provincewide. It also offered $100 gift cards to anyone seeking a first or second dose of vaccine.

On Wednesday, protestors gathered outside Health Minister Paul Merriman's office in Saskatoon to call for public health measures. A similar protest was held at the legislative building in Regina on Thursday.