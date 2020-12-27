Sask. reports youngest COVID-19-related death yet, cases among youth remain high

On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported its first COVID-19-related death of a person younger than 20 since the pandemic began.

The province does not release the age, sex, name or community of those that suffer a COVID-19-related death, but does say what zone and age demographic they were part of.

The youth was from the northwest zone of the province, which includes North Battleford, Meadow Lake and Lloydminster.

The province reported its first COVID-19-related death in the 19 and under age group on Sunday. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The 19 and under age group makes up 22 per cent of total known cases in Saskatchewan and, now, one death out of 399.

On Feb. 14, this youngest age group accounted for 15 per cent of all known active cases in the province. On Feb. 21, that share had risen to 18 per cent.

Saskatchewan's vaccine plan features an age-based rollout.

There is not a vaccine approved for youth under 18 years of age in Canada.

'Nobody is immune'

Dr. Dennis Kendel, a retired physician and health policy consultant, said the death of a young person is a reminder of the danger COVID-19 poses.

"It is a sobering and tragic reminder that nobody is immune from the ultimate risk of this disease, which is death."

Kendel said from a policy perspective he would like to see the province do "everything possible" to prevent further deaths before widespread immunity is achieved through immunization.

"We have succumbed to some degree of ageism, that only elderly people are at risk of the ultimate price. I would encourage young people to be mindful that no one is immune."

Kendel said that with the weather warming up, more can be done socially outside while following precautions. He said the province should maintain "reasonable restraints" on community activities.

Cases among youth tick up, after a drop

The most recent report on cases in youth show an increase of 140 cases from the previous week, while test positivity dropped by more than 4 per cent. (Government of Saskatchewan)

According to data from the provincial Ministry of Health, known cases among those in the zero-to-19 age group dipped and then rose again in February, but the test positivity rate declined.

The week of Feb. 1 to 7, there were 583 active cases among those 19 and younger. The test positivity rate was 16.1 per cent.

The week of Feb. 8 to 14, those numbers dropped to 283 active cases and a test positivity rate of 14.8 per cent.

Schools across the province were closed to in-person learning for Family Day week from February 13 to 21.

The week of Feb. 15 to 21, there were 300 known active cases among those 19 and younger. The test positivity rate was 16.4 per cent.

Then, the week of Feb. 22 to 28, cases in the demographic spiked to 440 active cases among those 19 and younger. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate dropped to 11.8 per cent.