COVID-19 in Sask.: 264 new cases, 4 deaths reported Saturday

The province is reporting 264 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Saturday, along with four more deaths from the illness.

Two of the people who died were in their 50s — one from the far northwest zone and one from the northwest zone. Two other people in their 80s also died, from the Regina and southeast zones.

The latest deaths bring the total in the province to 336.

On Saturday, the province's total caseload to date grew to 25,209.

The new cases are located in these zones:

Far northwest (12).

Far north central (four).

Far northeast (nine).

Northwest (31).

North central (13).

Northeast (nine).

Saskatoon (58).

Central west (seven).

Central east (27).

Regina (61).

South central (six).

Southeast (11).

The location information for 16 new cases is pending.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan for Feb 6, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 226, or 18.4 new cases per 100,000 people. The province currently has 2,413 known active cases, with 145 more recoveries reported Saturday.

There are 207 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 27 of whom are in intensive care.

The province processed 3,149 COVID-19 tests on Friday. To date, 524,222 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

Vaccine update

The province administered 2,412 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 41,254.

The latest doses were administered in the following areas:

Far north central: 54.

Far northeast: 11.

Northwest: 545.

North central: 920.

Saskatoon: 595.

Central east: 145.

Southeast: 142.

A total of 11,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the province this week.

Due to efficiencies at drawing extra doses from vials, the province said it has now administered 101 per cent of the doses it has officially received.