COVID-19 in Sask.: 286 new cases, 2 deaths, 194 recoveries

Saskatchewan is reporting 286 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more deaths due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Both of the people who died were in their 70s and lived in the Regina area.

There are currently 186 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care. Thirty-four of those in ICU are in Regina.

Of the 39,683 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 2,558 are considered active.

The province also reported 194 new recoveries from COVID-19 Saturday. There have now been 36,652 known recoveries to date.

Another 4,321 COVID-19 tests were processed Friday, bringing Saskatchewan's total to 749,756.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 257, or 21 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Saturday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 15.

Northwest: 28.

North central: 25.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 55.

Central west: one.

Central east: 16.

Regina: 90.

Southwest: 18.

South central: 10.

Southeast: 15.

Residence information is pending for 11 cases.

The province is reporting that two more people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19. Both were in their 70s, and living in Regina. (Government of Saskatchewan)

No newly identified coronavirus variant of concern cases were reported Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 5,880 cases of the more transmissible variants had been identified in Saskatchewan, more than half of which have been in the Regina area. The total number of variant cases in each region is as follows:

Far northwest: 69.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 140.

North central: 85.

Northeast: 10.

Saskatoon: 600.

Central west: 77.

Central east: 248.

Regina: 3,382.

Southwest: 151.

South central: 444.

Southeast: 607.

Residence information is pending for another 65 variant of concern cases.

37% of adults have received 1st vaccine dose

Another 10,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in the province on Friday. The total number of vaccines administered in the province has now reached 392,294, and 37 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 18 have now received their first dose, the province says.

Anyone 44 years old or over can now book their vaccine appointment online or over the phone (1-833-727-5829).

Residents of northern Saskatchewan are eligible to book a vaccine appointment if they are 40 or older.