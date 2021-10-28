More than 800,000 Saskatchewan residents now have a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan hit a new benchmark for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

More than 800,000 people in Saskatchewan now have a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 800,031 people account for about 78.5 per cent of population that is eligible to get vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

The milestone came after 1,662 people were reported to have gotten a second dose of a vaccine on Wednesday.

First dose recipients also climbed, with 666 new people getting a shot. That figure has now climbed to 873,045 people, or about 85.7 per cent of the eligible population.

The active COVID-19 caseload in Saskatchewan fell to the lowest its been since the end of August.

There are now just 1,765 known active cases in the province.

The low active case count is the result a sharp decrease in the number of new cases being reported daily.

Only 173 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Only weeks ago the province was reporting more than 400 new cases a day.

The new cases reported on Wednesday were located in the following health zones:

Far northwest: nine.

Far northeast: 10.

Northwest: 8.

North central: 14.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: 51.

Central west: 2.

Central east: 23.

Regina: 24.

Southwest: four.

South central: two.

Southeast: 17.

Six cases reported on Wednesday remain unassigned due to pending residence information.

The decrease in cases over the past few weeks has also seen the seven day average of daily new cases drop to 177.

Saskatchewan also reported three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. That moves the province to 862 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased by four on Wednesday, while ICU admissions climbed by three up to 51.

That's in addition to the 25 ICU patients that remain in Ontario receiving treatment.

Saskatchewan processed 2,408 new COVID-19 tests.

The test positivity rate was seven per cent, which drags the seven-day-rolling average of test positivity in the province down to eight per cent.