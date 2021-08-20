COVID-19 in Sask.: 8 more deaths, 80% of eligible population now fully vaccinated

Saskatchewan crossed a new threshold on Wednesday as 80 per cent of its eligible populations is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Nov. 11, the province has administered second doses to 815,027 people. The number of eligible people with a first dose is a bit higher at 879,477, or 86.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Of the 2,980 doses reported on Wednesday, 69 per cent of them were individuals getting a second jab.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan also recorded eight new COVID-19-related deaths, a record for the month of November so far.

It's the highest single-day increase in deaths since Oct. 28

That pushes the total of known COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan to 886 since the pandemic began.

The province recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The cases were reported in the following health zones:

Far north west: three.

Far north east: four.

North west: 16.

North Central: 11.

Saskatoon: 26.

Central west: five.

Central east: 27.

Regina: 36.

South west: five.

South central: six.

South east: 38.

Five additional cases have yet to be assigned to a zone as they are pending residence information.

The new cases, along with the eight deaths and 120 recoveries, mean the number of active cases in Saskatchewan has actually increased.

There are now 1,428 known-active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, an increase from 50 the day before.

Hospitalizations decreased by nine on Wednesday to 178. ICU admissions also dropped, this time by a decrease of three for a total of 49.

There remain 13 additional patients in Ontario receiving treatment. Since Tuesday, one was repatriated to Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan reported completing 2,277 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

That means the province's test positivity was at 8 per cent. The seven day rolling-average of that figure remains at seven per cent.