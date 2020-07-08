COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 new cases announced, including 1 in north region, 1 in Saskatoon area

Two new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, the province said Wednesday — one in the north region and another in the Saskatoon area.

Nine more people have recovered from COVID-19, bumping the number of recoveries up to 746 since March, according to the province's latest update. There have been 808 cases overall.

There are 47 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Twenty-eight of those cases are in the far north region, eight in the north region, five in the Saskatoon area, one in the central region and five in the southern region.

Three people were in hospital with the illness as of Wednesday, one fewer than Tuesday. Two are hospitalized in the north and one in Saskatoon. None of them require intensive care.

There are currently 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, that the government is aware of. (CBC)

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths recorded since the novel coronavirus that causes the illness was first detected in March. The latest was a person in their 20s, whose death was reported Tuesday.

The province has conducted 70,875 COVID-19 tests so far, including 582 tests processed on Tuesday.

There have been 168 cases linked to travel, 483 linked to contacts or mass gatherings and 113 with no known exposure. Forty-four remain under investigation.