COVID-19 in Sask.: 11 new deaths put Oct. on pace to be deadliest month of pandemic

After reporting 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Saskatchewan is on its way to having October be the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

The province has reported 143 COVID-19-related deaths so far in October. The only month with a higher death toll was in January, with 151.

In sharp contrast to the current state of the pandemic in Saskatchewan, vaccinations were not widely widely available in January.

Of the 11 deaths reported on Thursday, one of them was a person aged 40 to 59, five were people aged of 60 to 79 and another five were in the 80 and older age group.

COVID-19 numbers

Saskatchewan reported 237 new cases on Thursday, moving the province's total caseload so far in the pandemic to 77,067.

The new cases are located in the following health zones:

Far northwest: one.

Far northeast: 11.

Northwest: 14.

North central: 18.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 63.

Central east: 25.

Regina: 47.

Southwest: seven.

South central: 10.

Southeast: 32.

Four new cases remain unassigned due to pending residence information.

The 11 news deaths and the recovery of 268 people from COVID-19 means that known active cases have dropped in the province.

There are now 2,398 known active cases in the province. That figure hasn't been this low since it was at 2,372 on Sept. 1.

Hospitalizations in the province also continued to drop on Thursday.

There are now 260 people in hospital with COVID-19. There haven't been that few since Sept. 20.

However, ICU patients with COVID-19 increased by one on Thursday to 58. That is in addition to the 19 ICU patients that have now been transferred to Ontario to receive treatment.

The province has also confirmed that should any of the patients transferred to Ontario die as a result of COVID-19, their deaths will be recorded in Saskatchewan's COVID-19 dashboard.

Testing and vaccine doses

Saskatchewan's testing saw a slight spike on Thursday, with the province reporting 2,912 new tests being completed.

The province's test positivity on Thursday was eight per cent. The seven day-rolling average of test positivity remained at nine per cent.

Saskatchewan also reported 3,556 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered.

Sixty-nine per cent of the new doses were individuals receiving their second shot.

As of Thursday, 85.25 per cent of Saskatchewan's eligible population has received a first dose and 77.34 per cent of the eligible population has received both doses.