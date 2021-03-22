COVID-19 in Sask: 20 new cases, 2 more hospitalizations

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 situation continued to look rosier on Monday, as the province reported only 20 new cases.

The province's seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to drop, hitting 31 Monday, according to the province's dashboard. The seven-day-rolling average of new cases is a more accurate assessment of the state of COVID-19 than the daily figure as it accounts for fluctuations due to differences in testing or other factors.

Saskatchewan's seven-day-rolling average has steadily dropped since reaching a peak of 287 in mid-April.

There have now been 49,978 known cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

There are now 360 known active cases, with 48,050 people having recovered from the virus.

The province did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, leaving the tally so far at 568. There have been no deaths from the illness reported in Saskatchewan since June 29.

The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following regions:

Far northwest: one.

Far northeast: three.

North central: one.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: one.

Regina: nine.

Two cases have yet to have their residences identified.

The province reported that 65 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of two from the day before.

Eleven of the hospitalized cases are currently being treated in the ICU.

Vaccinations

Saskatchewan administered 8,814 vaccine doses Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,225,186.

Demand for second doses in the province has continued. On Sunday, 7,871 second doses were administered, compared to 953 first doses.

So far the province has administered first doses to 731,115 people. That's 70.7 per cent of all those eligible in the province.

The number of those who have received two vaccine doses continues to rapidly increase. It now stands at 494,071.