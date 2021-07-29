Sask. doctor calls for lockdown as COVID-19 begins pushing ICUs to the limit

A Saskatchewan doctor is ringing the alarm bells and calling on the privincial government to implement stricter COVID-19 restrictions in order to help preserve capacity in the province's intensive care units.

Dr. Alex Wong is an infectious diseases doctor at Regina General Hospital. He says the current state of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is, in one word, "bad."

"We're on the exact same trajectory as Alberta, you know, and we have less restrictions than Alberta, and our critical care capacity is obviously already maxed out," Wong said.

"We don't expect anything is going to change dramatically over the next probably at least two or three weeks unless there is very significant measures put in place."

That means going further than the restrictions announced by the province last week, which included bringing back a mandatory mask mandate and introducing a proof of vaccination policy.

Wong says it may require Saskatchewan implementing a lock down.

Broken records

Over the weekend and on Monday, Saskatchewan broke records of daily case counts, hospitalizations and the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

The record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) is what has Wong so concerned.

ICUs have finite resources and its best to think of the COVID-19 patients there as an added load on top of any other patients that might need specialized care.

Wong says that when ICUs become overloaded and there are no more beds, it will affect not only those who have COVID-19 but others as well.

Anyone, even those who might require urgent care from something like a car wreck, could face the prospect of no available hospital beds and limited staffing.

That means triaging cases or making decisions on which patients will receive live-saving care.

People could die, says Wong.

"If we choose not to do anything, it's just going to cost us in terms of lives," he said.

ICUs pushed to the limit

That choice is not just a theoretical possibility either.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed it moved to the second of four escalating phases of ICU capacity. The province was at the first stage three weeks ago.

On Monday, the SHA confirmed that there were 82 patients in ICU beds across the province as of noon Monday.

There are normally only 79 ICU beds but Saskatchewan has increased it's capacity by 22 additional beds for a total of 102.

An ICU nurse tends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Scarborough Health Network’s Centenary Hospital, in northeast Toronto, on April 8, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The province says it is also using Saskatoon's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital for adult patients in order to support increased demand in the city.

Lockdown

Wong went as far to say that a lockdown should be implemented in order to "significantly" limit the amount of contact individuals have with each other.

"We're looking at several weeks, I think, before we start to flatten [the curve] and we're already maxed out," he said. "So that's a bad place to be, which is why, unfortunately, we probably need additional measures relatively quickly."

Even with new measures, Wong says he's not confident that Saskatchewan is going to avoid implementing triage protocols.

"That's a truly horrible situation that nobody wants to be at," he said.

"We're just talking about making it less bad, truthfully, not avoiding it altogether. I don't think that avoiding it is actually going to be possible."

Last week, it appeared like Saskatchewan was one or two weeks behind Alberta and the state of COVID-19 in that province. Wong said recent data indicates that is likely no longer the case.

The Ministry of Health did not provide an answer when asked to respond to Wong's calls for more strict measures to be implemented.

Instead, the ministry offered a short statement saying they and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are continuing to monitor COVID-19 trends in the province.

"If further measures are required, we will announce them publicly through news releases and news conferences," the statement read.