COVID-19 in Sask: 36 new cases, 1 new death reported Friday

A person from the Saskatchewan's northwest region is the province's latest victim of COVID-19.

The death was announced in Friday's health ministry update. The person who died was over 80.

That case brings the pandemic death total in the province to 571.

There were 36 new COVID cases reported and 57 more people have recovered.

The report said 12,678 people got vaccinated Thursday, bringing the total to 1,273,245. It said 72 per cent of those 12 and over in the province have now received at least one shot.

There are 61 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.

The province's far northeast is currently the COVID hot spot, with 93 active cases.

The government says there's an outbreak in that region at Hatchet Lake. It says voluntary mass testing in that community is underway and vaccinations are being offered door-to-door.