Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask: 36 new cases, 1 new death reported Friday

On Friday, Saskatchewan reported 36 new cases of the illness, marking a return to double digits after a spike in the numbers the day before.

Province's far northeast region has most active cases with 93

CBC News ·
A pharmacist holds a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Saskatchewan administered 12,678 vaccine doses on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,273,245. (Colin Butler/CBC)

A person from the Saskatchewan's northwest region is the province's latest victim of COVID-19.

The death was announced in Friday's health ministry update. The person who died was over 80.

That case brings the pandemic death total in the province to 571.

There were 36 new COVID cases reported and 57 more people have recovered.

The report said 12,678 people got vaccinated Thursday, bringing the total to 1,273,245. It said 72 per cent of those 12 and over in the province have now received at least one shot.

There are 61 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.

The province's far northeast is currently the COVID hot spot, with 93 active cases.

The government says there's an outbreak in that region at Hatchet Lake. It says voluntary mass testing in that community is underway and vaccinations are being offered door-to-door.

After an alarming spike of COVID-19 numbers yesterday, daily cases are back down to double digits. The health ministry is reporting 36 new cases and one new death. (CBC News)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now