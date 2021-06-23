COVID-19 in Sask.: Seven-day rolling average of new cases lowest since mid-October

The downward trend of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continued on Sunday, with the province recording its lowest seven-day average of daily new cases since mid-October.

The province's seven-day rolling average of new cases hit 33, according to the province's dashboard.

It's part of the province's continued success in beating back the COVID-19 virus in Saskastchewan after reaching a peak seven-day rolling average of 287 in mid-April.

That's another good sign ahead of July 11, the day that all public COVID-19 restrictions are planned to be lifted.

Saskatchewan recorded only 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 48,958.

An additional 52 recoveries saw the province's number of recovered individuals climb to 47,994.

There are now just 396 active cases in the province.

The province did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, with the tally remaining at 568. There have been no deaths from the illness reported in Saskatchewan since Tuesday.

The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following regions:

Far north west: seven

North west: one

Saskatoon: eight

Regina; nine

South east: one

One case has yet to have its residence identified.

The province reports that 63 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three from the day before.

Ten of the hospitalized cases are currently being treated in the ICU.

Vaccinations

Saskatchewan administered 13,445 vaccine doses on Saturday, bringing the total number to 1,216,372.

Demand for second doses in the province has continued.

On Saturday, 12,166 second doses were administered. Only 1,279 first doses were given out during the same time period.

So far the province has administered first doses to 730,172. That's 70.6 per cent of all those eligible in the province.

The number of those who have received two vaccine doses continues to rapidly increase. It now stands at 486,200.

The province processed 789 tests on Sunday — the lowest since Sept. 9, when it processed 757.