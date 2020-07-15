COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 5 new cases Wednesday, 8 people in hospital

The Saskatchewan government reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 881.

Three of the new cases are in the central region, one is the Saskatoon region and one is in the south.

Of the 881 reported cases, 75 are considered active.

A total of 791 people have recovered, an increase of six since Tuesday.

Eight people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are no new deaths, leaving the total at 15.

According to province's regional breakdown, 339 of the total cases are from the Far North, 200 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 are from the North, 85 are from the Regina area, 84 are from the South and 53 are from the Central region.