Majority of tickets issued in Saskatchewan for breaking COVID-19 rules remain unresolved

Nearly 80 per cent of charges handed out in Saskatchewan for alleged violations of COVID-19 public health restrictions have yet to be heard, according to new data provided by the province's Ministry of Justice.

A total of 155 charges had been laid under Saskatchewan's Public Health Act as of April 30, 2021, the most recent date that figures are available for.

Most of those charges, 127, are still waiting to be heard by a court or for a resolution to be reached.

So far, only 17 of the tickets have resulted in convictions.

Data doesn't include increased fines

It's important to note that the data currently available doesn't include tickets issued since Saskatchewan announced earlier this month that it would impose steeper fines for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Previously, individuals who violated the rules could face a maximum fine of $2,000 with an $800 surcharge. Corporations could've been fined a maximum of $10,000 with a $4,000 surcharge.

Now maximum fines are set at $7,500 with a $3,000 surcharge for individuals and $100,000 with a $40,000 surcharge for corporations.

As of April 30, five charges have had fines fully collected while one has been partially collected, resulting in a total of $15,086 gathered through fines.

Fifteen of the charges have either been withdrawn, nullified or the jurisdiction was lost.

The province says jurisdiction is lost when specific circumstances outside of the accused's control means that a case cannot proceed as scheduled.

"Most times when a case cannot proceed, jurisdiction is not lost," a spokesperson for the province said in a statement.

Ten organizations have been issued tickets for alleged violations of the public health order.

Crown attorneys have withdrawn the $14,000 fine that the Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre faced for holding events that allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions. (Greg Dionne)

$14K fine dropped

One of the most prominent organizations charged before having the issue dropped by the provincial government doesn't appear in the data.

The Crown dropped the $14,000 fine imposed on the Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre for allegedly violating public health regulations last year.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said a series of revival meetings held at the centre led to 175 cases of COVID-19 in at least 17 communities across the province.

The charges were dropped earlier this month, with the Crown saying it only proceeds with prosecution when there is a likelihood of conviction and when it is in the public's interest.

With public health authorities working with the centre to ensure its practices comply with public health orders since the fall, the fine was dropped.

The Ministry of Justice said it will provide updated data on June 7.