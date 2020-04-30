COVID-19 in Sask.: 6 new cases announced Thursday, active cases climb to 88

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Saskatchewan, the province said Thursday, with the number of active cases rising to 88. Most of the active cases are still in the far north region.

Three of the new cases announced Thursday are in the north region of the province, including two cases are in Lloydminster, where a COVID-19 cluster has been identified at the border city's hospital.

One case announced Thursday is in La Loche, in the far north region. The other two are in the Saskatoon area.

Saskatchewan has had 389 cases of COVID-19 since it was first detected in the province in March. Four more people had recovered as of Thursday, making 295 recoveries in total. Six people with COVID-19 have died in the province.

That leaves the total active cases at 88 — up from 86 on Wednesday.

The current total includes 50 active cases in the far north.

The north region has the second most active cases in the province, with 19 as of Thursday.

There have been 137 cases linked to travel, another 159 linked to close contact or mass gatherings and 36 cases with no known exposure. Another 57 cases remain under investigation.

The provincial testing laboratory did 536 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the province to 29,642.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19. Six are in Saskatoon, half of whom are in intensive care. Four more patients are hospitalized in Lloydminster.

Thirty-nine of the 389 overall cases have involved health-care workers, though the government notes the transmission in those cases does not necessarily relate to their work.

Five health workers at the Lloydminster Hospital have been discovered to have COVID-19.