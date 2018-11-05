Sask. to provide universal coverage for abortion pill Mifegymiso

The Saskatchewan government has decided to fully cover the cost of the abortion pill Mifegymiso.

Universal coverage under the province's drug plan is in effect starting Friday.

Mifegymiso is the first oral drug approved by Health Canada for early termination of a pregnancy. Saskatchewan was the last province to say it would provide universal coverage.

This spring, Health Minister Jim Reiter requested the Drug Plan and Extended Benefits Branch conduct a review of the universal coverage.

Earlier this week, the government foreshadowed that an announcement on coverage was imminent.

NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said on Monday that the government had "no choice" but to approve universal coverage after Manitoba announced it would be covering the cost.

Drug approved in 2017 but universal coverage had to wait

The Saskatchewan government added Mifegymiso to its formulary in 2017.

The ministry estimates the drug costs around $360 on its own.

Coverage of a prescription differed from patient to patient depending on income, with registered low-income earners being eligible for a $2 prescription.

The Ministry of Health said that from September 2017 to December 2018, 482 prescriptions for Mifegymiso were dispensed in Saskatchewan and 138 of those were covered by the province's drug plan, either fully or partially.

In March, University of Saskatchewan medical students met with Reiter to ask for universal access.

The student group said that by not providing access to medical abortion, but providing access to surgical abortion, the province is violating the tenet of universality in the Canada Health Act.

Alan Chan with the University of Saskatchewan's medical student group said Monday that providing universal access is a "women's right."

"It's something that should be accessible and free to all women for the purpose of safety and efficiency, as well as for the purpose of cost savings from a national perspective."

Chan said the cost of the drug to the taxpayer was far less than that of a surgical abortion.

Earlier this year the NDP criticized the government's process, accusing it of delaying universal coverage. The criticism intensified after remarks at an anti-abortion event by Minister of Rural and Remote Health Greg Ottenbreit. Premier Scott Moe said Ottenbreit's comments crossed "a small line".