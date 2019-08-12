Sask. appeal court overturns acquittal of woman who refused breath sample

A Saskatchewan woman almost got away from charges stemming from an alleged incident of drunk driving, but the province's highest court has stuck her with one conviction.

The Moose Jaw woman was accused of impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample after a 7-11 store cashier called the police on her during the springtime of 2016. She had showed up at 7-11 in search of cigarettes with her child in tow.

The clerk was concerned about the woman's interactions with the child, alleged that she smelled like alcohol and said they repeatedly had to ask her what cigarette brand she wanted, court documents say. The clerk called the police as the woman put the kid back in the vehicle and drove away.

A police officer went to the woman's home and didn't see her vehicle parked out front. The officer knocked on the door.

Court documents say the woman answered the door with her child in her arms and smelled strongly of alcohol. The police officer observed that her eyes were glossy and her speech was slow, the documents say. The woman told the officer she had just come home from 7-11 and had consumed a "couple of drinks."

The woman allegedly agreed to come outside and do an "approved screening device" test.

The police officer wouldn't let her have a drink of ginger ale before doing the test. That's when the woman allegedly refused to provide the sample, saying she needed her lawyer present. The woman was cuffed and placed under arrest for impaired driving and refusing to provide a sample.

The woman argued in provincial court that the police coming to her door and engaging with her in conversation violated her rights under section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which says "everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure."

The trial judge ended up acquitting both charges after excluding parts of the evidence based on another section of the Charter (24(2.)

The Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench denied the Crown's attempt at appeal, finding the trial judge made no error. However, the Crown elevated the case to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which concluded that the Crown was right when it questioned analysis used to exclude evidence. It overturned the acquittal of the second charge, convicting the woman of refusing the sample.

That matter has been sent back to provincial court for sentencing.