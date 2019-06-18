Sask. Corrections wants 'drug toilets' to safely seize contraband behind bars

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Corrections and Policing is looking to purchase "drug toilets" that can separate drugs expelled by an offender from waste.

The ministry posted a tender for contraband recovery equipment that can contain human waste and decontaminate drugs that were held inside a body cavity before corrections officers are exposed to the contraband.

It's part of the ministry's contraband reduction strategy, for which it has allocated $1 million.

In March the ministry installed a body scanner at the Regina Correctional Centre to capture images of contraband inside body cavities. It plans to supply each of the three adult facilities and three youth facilities in the province with scanners.

The new toilets would be used in cases where a prisoner was found to have been transporting drugs in a body cavity. The toilets would capture, clean and sanitize drugs before staff would handle it, ensuring health and safety.

The cost of the devices will be determined by the competition process.

The ministry said corrections facilities take "all practical steps" to prevent exposure of a worker to harmful substances and waste.

The province's four adult custody facilities, the Regina Correctional Centre, Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Prince Albert Correctional Centre and Pine Grove Correctional Centre, hold a combined total of about 2,000 inmates.

According to the Ministry, the only way to seize the contraband currently is to put the offender under observation, wait until they use the washroom, then grab the drugs by hand.