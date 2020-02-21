Coroner finds lethal levels of fentanyl, meth after 2 Regina overdose deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner warns public after overdoses hit Regina
Early toxicology results show that two people who died by overdose in Regina had lethal levels of fentanyl and meth in their system, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
"We know that this can be a fatal combination and that anyone who uses streets drugs is at risk of an overdose," chief coroner Clive Weighill said in a statement.
The deaths remain under investigation by the coroners service and Regina police.
There's also been a rash of non-fatal overdoses in Regina this year, with police reporting 67 cases of non-fatal drug overdoses. They attended 40 of the calls and used Narcan (a brand name for the anti-opioid medication naloxone) 16 times.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Regina EMS had responded to 62 overdose calls just in the last two weeks. At least 46 of those calls involved the administration of naloxone.
People who are at risk of an opioid overdose or who might be likely to witness one are eligible for a free take-home naloxone kit and training on how to use it.
The medication only temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, so people must seek medical attention even after receiving naloxone.
People can find a take-home naloxone program near them by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/opioids or calling HealthLine 811.
