Sask. coroner's service family liaison embraces new role

Leslie Gordon realized she had secured the perfect job during a conversation over coffee with Saskatchewan's chief coroner, who said "'our job is to tell the stories of people who no longer can.'"

"It was at that moment that I knew I was in the right place," Gordon said.

Gordon has just started in the new role of family liaison consultant with the Saskatchewan Coroner's office, one of the positions created after the office received an additional $1.6 million in last year's provincial budget.

"As a First Nations woman, as a mother, as an aunt and community member, my life has always always been about helping people tell their stories and this is just another point in my life where I have that opportunity," she said.

Inquests are public hearings that involve witness testimony and evidence before a jury. However, they are not a criminal trials. The purpose is fact-finding. Sometimes they involve determining the cause of death and offering recommendations to avoid similar deaths in the future.

"To my knowledge, in the past, this has been an emotionally exhausting and sometimes frustrating process for families," Gordon said. "This role of the family liaison consultant would let families know that they're not alone and provide that needed support."

Gordon said she's ready to listen and to help people not only find answers, but also share their truth throughout what can be a difficult or complicated process.

Chief coroner Clive Weighill said in March 2019 that the position was partly created in response to past criticism.

"Families find it hard to get into the bureaucracy if they have an issue with one of the investigations that we've done, or if they have concerns about an inquest," he said.

He explained they wanted the liaison to walk families through the process, help discuss options such as what legal options there are, and also explain the difference between a criminal trial and an inquest.

Gordon previously worked as the community and cultural co-ordinator for the Regina Correctional Centre since 2007. She said she first learned about the new position at a First Nations justice conference and applied immediately.

She said the first week on the job has been busy as she learns the roles of everyone in the office. Gordon attended three death scenes last week.

"The amount of respect that I see extended to the deceased and their family was outstanding," she said. "I've also started working with the families of upcoming inquests and this is already proving to be a very humbling experience."

Gordon believes she can help build up relationships.

"When you're speaking of building trust, you know, I've done it all my life and I'm very comfortable with it."

Gordon said that complications brought about by the pandemic saw coroner's inquests delayed, but she's been focused on introductions with affected families. She said she's about to get busy meeting with families involved in previous inquiries to hear what could be done better moving forward.

The province highlighted Gordon's hire last week as it marked the one-year anniversary of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The report from that inquiry listed 231 steps that need to be taken by governments and Canadians in order to make substantive changes.