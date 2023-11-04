Sask. minister defends $765K bill for pavilion space in Dubai

The Saskatchewan government is defending its decision to spend $765,000 on a pavilion space at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly called COP28, later this month in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In last month's throne speech, the Saskatchewan government indicated the province would have a "significant presence at the COP28 conference," which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

"COP28 will be a tremendous opportunity to promote sustainable Saskatchewan products and to build and protect our export markets by providing the environmentally-friendly goods and commodities the world is looking for," the speech said.

A recent order in council showed Minister of Trade and Export Jeremy Harrison was approved to enter into an agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar on behalf of the province for a pavilion space.

It said the amount is not to exceed $765,000 CAD "for the purpose of securing a pavilion event space during the COP28, for a term beginning Oct. 6, 2023, to Dec. 13, 2023."

On Wednesday, the Opposition questioned the government's decision.

"Does the minister want his legacy to be that he led the charge on the most expensive foreign trip in Saskatchewan history?" NDP critic for trade Aleana Young asked.

Harrison defended the decision, saying the government needs to not only be at the conference but also have a space to showcase the province, and host events and meetings.

"We are going to be telling the story of the most sustainable, reliable, energy food and fuel production on the planet, because it benefits Saskatchewan, it benefits our public, our workers," Harrison said in the house.

Young said once the final bill comes, taxpayers will be spending "$1 million" for the trip.

"This trade show junket is going to cost the province, the taxpayers of the province $5,000 an hour. $61,000 per day and close to $1 million when you factor in travel, accommodations, security, all of the things that go into this," Young said.

Following question period, Harrison said the government is spending its money wisely.

"We think this is a very good investment. There are going to be business leaders and governments there from around the world."

The $765,000 bill does not include the travel costs for Premier Moe and government staff. It is also not clear how much running the pavilion will cost the province.

Moe's last trip to UAE was from May 7 to 12, 2022. The reported cost was $65,006. Moe was accompanied by four government staff. He will attend COP28 with four government staff.

Harrison argued it is necessary for Saskatchewan to have a space there to promote the province as a place to do business, because federal leaders will not.

"The Government of Canada is not telling this story for us. [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and [Environment Minister] Steven Guilbeault are not going to COP to talk about sustainable energy production. They are not."

Last year at COP27 in Egypt, the Government of Canada had 80 events at its pavilion over two weeks.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Trade and Export Development had two events to showcase the province: a one-hour panel discussion "on how current agriculture innovation in Saskatchewan contributes to decarbonization and enhances food security concerns around the world," and a reception to allow for networking with Saskatchewan "agriculture experts and industry leaders."

Saskatchewan does not appear on the agenda of events at the Canada pavilion for COP28.

The Alberta government was on the agenda at COP27 at the Canada pavilion and will be there again this year. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is attending COP28, but her province has not purchased a pavilion.

Harrison said 40 companies who do business in the province will be attending COP28 and will be able to use the Saskatchewan pavilion space. Harrison said the government is covering the full cost of the pavilion.

"We have meeting space. We have the opportunity for panel discussions — there will be a number of those."

Harrison said the Ministry of Trade and Export Development is co-ordinating the pavilion and events from Saskatchewan with the help of the province's staff at their international trade office in Dubai. The office opened in January 2022.

Saskatchewan's Minister of Environment Christine Tell is not attending the climate change conference. Harrison said typically when the premier is "on the ground" the presence of a minister is not necessary.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is also heading to Dubai. Economic Development Regina recommended she attend.

"I think it's important for Regina and Saskatchewan and Canada to be in the conversations that are important around sustainability, specifically the things we produce here in Regina: energy, food, innovation and agriculture," said Chris Lane, President and CEO of Economic Development Regina.

City council approved Masters attendance this week in a 6-1 vote.

Masters will be there with a delegation from eight different institutions, including the University of Regina and Saskatchewan.