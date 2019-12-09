Amid 'stress and strain' of newspaper decline, some Sask. community papers growing

The Moosomin World-Spectator is a paper run for the community, its people, and businesses and it's that symbiotic relationship that owner and publisher Kevin Weedmark credits with the paper's success.

The World-Spectator is one of 59 weekly papers in operation throughout Saskatchewan and over the last five years, the paper has seen consistent and steady growth.

"We've seen that growth because there's something in the paper to read," said Weedmark.

The World-Spectator covers stories about Moosomin and surrounding areas and it gets the stories no other publication can or is willing to cover, Weedmark said.

Weedmark said he also treats the paper as a public service for the community and not a business, though things have been good since he started 15 years ago.

The paper has increased its circulation to about 4,400 people from approximately 2,200 at the beginning of his career.

The paper also participates in community events and challenges, encouraging people to shop local. In turn, the businesses continue to advertise with the paper, allowing it to do things like put out the weekly paper which is itself 36 pages.

It also comes with a 24 page gift guide and a 48 page winter fun guide — 108 pages of locally-produced content.

It's a better financial situation in some areas of the province than others, according to Steve Nixon, the executive director of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association.

Some papers have folded under economic change and pressure. Others have merged. In general, there are fewer advertisements sold than before.

Also, both private and public institutions are increasingly turning to online advertising rather than newspapers, Nixon points out.

"It's been a lot of stress and strain," he said of the advertising-dollar crunch.

Some owners and publishers, like Daniel Bushman, have had to think of ways to entice advertisers. Bushman is an owner of the community papers in Watrous, his hometown, and nearby Lanigan.

They were two separate papers with their own circulation but Bushman works for both. Anyone looking to advertise in either paper has the chance to advertise in both for a discount.

He, too, believes in not treating the papers like a business but instead a community pillar.

"I know the local paper couldn't survive without the local support and we've had that," Bushman said.

The Watrous Manitou has a circulation of about 1,200 while the Lanigan Advisor is read by more than 700. Both receive appreciation from the community because they are reflected in the stories.