Sask. common COVID-19 questions answered

Dr. Anne Huang is a former deputy medical health officer for Saskatchewan and has overseen public health programs in the province for the past five years.

On Monday morning, Huang joined Stefani Langenegger, host of The Morning Edition, to answer common questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As of Sunday, April 5, Saskatchewan had a total of 249 cases of COVID-19.

The province said 67 people have recovered, four are in hospital, including two in ICU.