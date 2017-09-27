Sask. doctor charged with improper prescribing, sex with patient and impersonating another doctor

Saskatchewan doctor Jordan Alexander Velestuk is facing multiple charges of unprofessional conduct, including impersonating another doctor, having a sexual relationship with his patient and improperly prescribing drugs.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons posted the charges online. The provincial regulatory body alleges Velestuk also billed Medical Services improperly and failed to provide a proper urine drug sample.

Velestuk previous admitted to stealing ketamine from the Pasqua Hospital in Regina for personal use in 2012. The new charges are unrelated to that incident, according to Bryan Salte, who is legal counsel for CPSS.

Velestuck did not return CBC's request for comment. He currently practices in Moosomin, Sask, under supervision and with restrictions.

Improper prescribing

The college detailed Velestuk's alleged conduct with a patient named "L.B.," saying he provided prescriptions for "drugs of possible abuse" to "L.B.," despite indications of a problem.

This patient reportedly had her prescriptions stolen at least three times and admitted to selling her pills. One of her drug tests was positive for meth, THC, opiates and benzodiazepines, according to the documents.

The college alleges Velestuk didn't act appropriately after learning L.B. had been found unconscious with pill bottles. It says he also injected her with a substance that produced an altered state of consciousness, but did not stop her from driving and did not notify Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

The college outlines several other instances where Velestuk allegedly failed to take steps appropriate for his position.

Velstuck allegedly provided injections to four of his patients without recording what had been injected.

The college also alleges he injected a patient identified as "K.T." in November 2017, after which the patient reportedly had an adverse reaction and was taken to the hospital.

Velestuk didn't discuss the substance with the patient afterward and then discharged "K.T." as his patient without explanation, according to the documents.

The college also alleges Velestuk did not provide information to "N.K." that would have allowed the patient to provide informed consent about the use of fentanyl patches. It says the doctor did not provide this patient information that would allow "N.K." to consider different therapies.

Sexual boundaries

The college alleges Velestuk first took on "Patient Number 1" in March 2014 and later entered into a sexual relationship with the patient. It says he prescribed medication to this patient multiple times.

The government became aware that "Patient Number 1" had become Velestuk's spouse in 2017 though the Personal Health Registration System.

In another allegation, the college says Velestuk billed Medical Services for work apparently done while he was not supposed to be practicing. He had agreed to stop practicing medicine in December 2016, then returned in November 2017 with permission from the college.

Further to improper billing, the college says the doctor pretended to be a "Dr. Rossouw" and "Chelsea" in email correspondence to Medical Services Branch in June 2017.

Ketamine theft and urine samples

This isn't the first time Velestuk's conduct has come under scrutiny.

He previously admitted guilt to unprofessional conduct for stealing ketamine from Regina's Pasqua Hospital for personal use in 2012. Police charged Velestuk and he entered an alternative measures program.

Velestuk signed an agreement in 2013 stating he would abstain from any opiates, benzodiazepines, or other controlled substances unless they were prescribed by a family physician or specialist.

He was also required to provide random body fluid samples for analysis between April 2014 and June 2016.

"On one or more occasions you provided urine to be tested that which you did not produce on the date of testing."

Hearing a possibility

Velestuck's case will proceed to a hearing if he denies the allegations.

There's no set timeframe for when Velstuck must respond, Salte said.

"We want to give the other side sufficient time to actually look at all of the evidence and make a decision," Salte said.

He said the college works with physicians or their lawyers, "so that we can make sure that doesn't sort of extend indefinitely without clarity."