Sask. government will work to find new home for CNIB, premier says

Premier Scott Moe says the provincial government will work to find a new home for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) in Regina.

On Thursday, Moe was asked about the government settling a lawsuit with Brandt Properties for $11.62 million.

Brandt had filed a lawsuit in 2022, seeking damages from the government after its project to build a 77,000-square-foot office building in Wascana Park stalled. Brandt proposed to provide 4,000 square feet of space to the CNIB, with the rest of the building to be rented commercially. The proposed project was on the site of the CNIB's original building, constructed in 1955 on the edge of the park on Broad Street.

Moe said he could not say "a lot" about the settlement, but confirmed the province will try to help the CNIB with a new permanent location.

"There won't be a building in that location in the park, and I would say is that the government is working with CNIB as they were a tenant of the previous building prior to the demolition of the building that was there. The government is working with CNIB on a long-term permanent location," Moe said.

According to the province, the terms of the settlement included the termination of the CNIB's 99-year lease in Wascana Centre and ensuring no further construction will be pursued at the location.

Moe said the CNIB, "offers a very important service to so many, not just in Regina but in the surrounding area and across the province."

In 2011, a report said the existing CNIB building was past its useful life and should be replaced. The building was demolished in 2019. For the past several years, the CNIB has been headquartered a few blocks north from its old home, but has sought a new long-term home.

CNIB vice president for Western Canada Christall Beaudry told CBC on Friday that the organization is still seeking a new home.

"CNIB is working with the Government of Saskatchewan to find an accessible, affordable, and safe space in Regina to deliver programs for community members and who are blind, low vision or Deafblind."

Last week, Brandt donated $2 million to the CNIB's Saskatchewan branch. Brandt CEO Shaun Semple and chairman Gavin Semple presented the cheque during the Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium.

The donation is the largest ever received in the organization's more-than-100-year history in Saskatchewan.

"CNIB will use the donation from Brandt to support operations in Saskatchewan, an expansion of our mobile program offerings and growth of our CNIB Guide Dogs program," Beaudry said.

NDP criticizes payout

The development of the old CNIB site in Wascana Park was met with criticism from some Regina residents and city councillors.

The project was suspended in March 2019 after the provincial auditor ordered a review to ensure proper processes were followed regarding large-scale developments in the park.

On Thursday, Opposition Leader Carla Beck shared her concerns about the government's settlement with Brandt.

"This entire mess was created because the Sask. Party took over Wascana Park and made a sweetheart deal to build an office tower with one of their largest corporate donors. Settling for millions while signing a non-disclosure agreement falls far short of what Saskatchewan people expect when it comes to transparency and accountability," Beck said.

Beck said taxpayers deserve "answers" on the initial deal that allowed Brandt to proceed with its development in the park.

"The point is taxpayers never should have been on the hook for that money because the Sask. Party should have followed their own rules."