Youth march for climate action in front of Saskatchewan Legislature

Hundreds of students marched to the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina Friday calling for the government to take action on climate change.

The group protested in solidarity with students across the country who planned rallies on May 3.

In Saskatchewan, the strike coincides with the province's Court of Appeal ruling that a federally-imposed carbon tax is constitutionally sound.

Premier Scott Moe has already announced the decision to appeal that finding.

Zanna Martin, a Grade 7 student at École Connaught Community School, said she was inspired to stand up for the environment by her great grandmother who was a woman's right's activist.

"She taught me how important it is to speak up and I have the chance to do that so I'm absolutely going to take every opportunity to speak my mind and try and make change," said Martin. "Action should've started a decade ago. So, I have the chance to do it now, I'm going to do it as soon as possible.

"It's not the time to sit back and do nothing. It's time to panic and it's time to be scared because this is our future on the line."

Martin said she has been working to better the recycling program in public schools in the city.

Sydney Chadwick, a Grade 12 student at Lumsden High School, has been organizing youth protests for the environment every Friday since March.

"I don't think we're going to stop until we see a change," said Chadwick. "We'd like to see the government take responsibility and start creating science-based policies."

Chadwick said the battle could become more difficult if the Saskatchewan government wins it's appeal.

"I'll be disappointed and upset because I feel like that will set us back a lot," Chadwick said. "This isn't just some fight that we're doing for fun. This is important. This is our futures that we're fighting for here."

Mark Smith, a Grade 12 student at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School, wants to see a switch to electric cars and electric buses.

Smith said rallying is the best way to make change, given that he's too young to vote.

"I would rather die of old age than die of climate change," said Smith.