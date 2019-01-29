Sask. government to form committee to study class size and composition

Saskatchewan's education minister is forming a committee to study Pre-K to Grade 12 class size and composition in the province.

The Provincial Committee on Class Size and Composition is scheduled to host its first meeting before the end of the month and will consist of nine education sector partners, including:

Parents.

Academics.

Professional staff.

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

Ministry of Education.

"I have heard from parents, teachers and staff that our classrooms are more complex than ever," Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said.

"I look forward to the work of this committee helping to develop solutions to guide class size and composition planning in our schools."

The government said the committee will "construct a framework on class size and composition with the intention of implementing recommendations for the 2020-21 school year."

Class size and composition have been major talking points for the STF and the opposition NDP.

The STF has demanded the two issues be a part of ongoing collective bargaining talks. Wyant has maintained that those issues are best negotiated at the local level and not the bargaining table.

The two sides don't even agree how big classes are. The Ministry of Education told media in April that the average class size in Saskatchewan is 19, but the union says classes range from 22 to 40 children.

Negotiations between the STF and the province have played out in public as well.

The provincial government proposed a two per cent salary increase in 2020 and 2021 and a $1,500 lump sum payment to each teacher.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation's ask is for the two per cent raise this year and a three per cent raise for the next two years. They also want to see a contract of employment for substitute teachers and smaller class sizes.

The NDP has called the situation in Saskatchewan classrooms "a crisis." It is a claim Wyant refutes, although he does not disagree that increasingly complex classrooms are a challenge for students, teachers and parents.

NDP education critic Carla Beck has been travelling around the province in recent weeks with NDP Leader Ryan Meili holding education town hall events. One is scheduled for Wednesday night in Regina.

On Monday, the STF released results of its Education Re-Imagined report, which features 12 calls to action, following nearly a year of discussion and public consultation.

The STF, NDP and the ministry of education have done their own separate education surveys in recent months.