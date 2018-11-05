Sask. becomes first province to introduce Clare's Law, aimed at preventing domestic violence

Saskatchewan has become the first Canadian province to introduce legislation that allows police to warn people of someone's violent or abusive past.

On Monday, Justice Minister Don Morgan introduced the The Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol (Clare's Law) Act. It will allow police to disclose information to people at risk on a "right to know" basis. The law will also allow people to apply for information through a "right to ask" process.

"We have seen too many cases of interpersonal, domestic and sexual violence in our province," Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a statement. "If we are able to identify risk and inform those at risk, we hope to help protect people in Saskatchewan from violent and abusive behaviour by a partner."

"Clare's Law" originated in the United Kingdom and is named for Clare Wood. In 2009, Wood was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the Greater Manchester area.

The 36-year-old met George Appleton online and they dated for about 15 months.

Wood's father pushed the government to change laws to allow police to disclose a person's criminal history to their current or ex partner if police feel it is necessary.

Wood's family found out after her death that Appleton had spent six years in prison for holding a woman at knife-point for 12 hours.

Michael Brown, the father of murdered Clare Wood (left) and Clare's brother Adam Brown-Wilkinson speak to the media after handing in a petition at 10 Downing Street in London, calling for a law change giving women the right to know if their partner has a history of domestic abuse. (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images)

In May, the province released its long-awaited Domestic Violence Death Review.

The report took an in-depth look at six cases of domestic homicide from 2005 to 2014 and made 19 broad-based recommendations in the areas of education, assessment and intervention.

One of the recommendations is "develop a first responder team in all communities across the province with expertise in domestic violence."

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of domestic violence among all Canadian provinces.

Saskatchewan had 5,976 cases of intimate partner violence reported to police in 2015. The provincial rate of 666 cases per 100,000 people was highest in the nation. Ontario had the lowest rate at 226 per 100,000, according to Statistics Canada.

In this budget year, the province is spending more than $20 million in funding for prevention and intervention services, including funding domestic violence transition houses, sexual assault centres, and family outreach services.