Sask. government appoints new children's advocate

Lisa Broda has been appointed as the new children's advocate for Saskatchewan. The announcement was made Monday.

She replaces Corey O'Soup, who resigned in June amid an MLA vote to suspend him for misconduct and harassment.

"Ms. Broda is highly accomplished and I look forward to working with her," said Mark Docherty, speaker of the legislative assembly, in a news release.

Broda had been working as the deputy advocate in the office prior to the promotion.

The province said she brings 25 years of experience in senior leadership, community engagement and research to the role.

Broda most recently worked with the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates to write a paper about youth suicide.