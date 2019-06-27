Sask. Children's Advocate Corey O'Soup resigns amid harassment complaints, says he's 'ashamed'

Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth has resigned amid harassment complaints and a vote by MLAs to suspend him.

Corey O'Soup submitted his resignation on Thursday after the legislative assembly's board of internal economy suspended him for "misconduct."

In a written statement, O'Soup said the allegation involved him and "one other individual" in the advocate's office.

The harassment complaint "primarily consisted of inappropriate electronic communication and was not physical in nature," he said.

O'Soup also said his actions were inappropriate and unprofessional and "he regrets the hurt and pain" he may have caused. He said he was ashamed by his actions.

"I would like to first apologize to my family, friends, the children of Saskatchewan and to the staff members of the advocate's office," he said in the statement.

A written statement from Speaker of the Assembly Mark Docherty said the suspension was the result of an investigation into "multiple complaints of harassment."

Harassment cannot be tolerated in any workplace, and certainly not in the office of a statutory officer of the assembly. - Speaker Mark Docherty

The investigation was done by an independent investigator "with extensive experience investigating harassment complaints," according to the statement.

"Harassment cannot be tolerated in any workplace, and certainly not in the office of a statutory officer of the assembly," Docherty said.

Taking over his duties for now will be provincial ombudsman Mary McFadyen.

"Ms. McFadyen is uniquely positioned to serve as interim advocate, given the historical linkage between the two roles. I am confident that under her leadership, the rights of Saskatchewan's children and youth will be well-protected," Docherty said in the statement.

CBC contacted O'Soup, who declined to be interviewed.

He was appointed the children's advocate for Saskatchewan in 2016 and is the first Indigenous person to fulfil the role.

His responsibilities included advocating for the rights, interests, and well-being of children and youth in the province.

The vote to suspend O'Soup came after the board of internal economy held an in-camera session for an hour and 23 minutes.

The board, which Docherty chairs, is made up of MLAs from the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP and handles disciplinary matters involving officials who report to the legislature.

"I want to assure the staff members of the advocate's office, and of all statutory offices, that we support their right to work in a safe and respectful environment, Docherty said. "I fully intend to bring this matter before the assembly at the earliest opportunity in its next sitting."

O'Soup said he hopes the focus can be put back on the children of Saskatchewan.

He said during his three years as children's advocate, his office created awareness about youth mental health and the youth suicide crisis in the province's north.