Sask. Children's Advocate Corey O'Soup resigns amid harassment complaints

Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth Corey O'Soup has resigned amid harassment complaints.

The resignation happened today after the legislative assembly's board of internal economy voted to suspend him.

A statement from the speaker of the legislature, Mark Docherty, said the suspension was the result of an investigation into multiple complaints of harassment.

Taking over his duties for now will be provincial ombudsman Mary McFadyen.

The decision came today after the board held an in-camera session.

The board of internal economy is the all-party body that deals with disciplinary matters at the legislature.