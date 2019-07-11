2 children dead after carbon monoxide poisoning near Prince Albert, Sask.

Two young cousins are dead after police say they were overcome by carbon monoxide gas at a home in the Prince Albert, Sask., area.

RCMP say emergency medical crews found the 12-year-boy and 13-year-old girl dead after they arrived Tuesday afternoon at a residence in an undisclosed recreational community.

The pair, who relatives say were also best friends, were visiting with family members at the time.

No one else at the residence needed treatment for the effects of the colourless and odourless gas.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service is investigating, but police say the deaths are not considered suspicious.

The cousins died the same day 46 people at a Winnipeg hotel had to be taken to hospital after a buildup of carbon monoxide in the building that officials have attributed to insufficient ventilation.

All 46 were discharged from various hospitals within 24 hours of the hotel's evacuation.