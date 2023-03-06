Saskatchewan to hit $10 a day child care goal by April 1

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have announced that their goal of having child care in the province cost an average of $10 a day for children under the age six will be achieved by next month.

The news means Saskatchewan will reach the target well ahead of the 2025-2026 goal originally announced in August 2021 and will be one of the first provinces to reach the milestone, the province says.

According to a news release on the announcement Monday, parents and guardians can expect to pay $217.50 per month if their child is under the age of six and attends regulated child care on a full-time basis. This means families will save an average of $395 to $573 per month for each child compared to the same fees as of March 31, 2021, the release says.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to investing in affordable, inclusive and high-quality child care that provides children with a positive start in life while also giving parents the flexibility and choice to build both a family and career," Education Minister Dustin Duncan is quoted as saying in the release.

The province says that as of Dec. 31, 2022, there are 19,790 regulated child spaces in Saskatchewan.

The Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement also provides funding for free training and education to help increase the number of early childhood educators in the province.

Wages will be also be enhanced by up to $5.00 per hour and grants will be available for regulated child care facilities, the release says.

"Today is a major achievement for families in Saskatchewan," said Karina Gould, federal minister of families children and social development. "By working together, Canada and Saskatchewan have achieved our shared goal of affordable child care three years ahead of schedule."