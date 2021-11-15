Sask. kitten, piglet make purr-fect family after losing parents
The pair has become inseparable, like two pigs in a blanket
A kitten and a pig in Saskatchewan formed an unlikely bond, coming together to create a paws-itive family after tragic starts to life.
It unfolded at the MacKinnon Homestead Farms in Wolseley, Sask. located about 100 kilometres east of Regina.
Tesla the kitten was born to one of the cats at the farm. Unfortunately, the mother disappeared and left her litter to fend for themselves.
Samantha Evans, owner of MacKinnon Homestead Farms, says Tesla was the only surviving kitten.
Evans took the young cat into home to help it survive.
Meanwhile, Penelope the pig was adopted by the farm after being advertised as a piglet whose mother has died shortly after giving birth.
"They were there within a month of each other, so they were both very tiny, they were both bottle-fed babies," Evans told Saskatoon Morning host Leisha Grebinski.
The cute creatures found comfort in each other.
They stayed in the same kennel in Evans' home.
Now the pair has become inseparable, like two pigs in a blanket.
"Tesla will actually jump and ride on Penelope's back," Evans said. "[Tesla] tries to play with her like her siblings, as if she was a pig. But she's not."
Evans said her farm is a home for misfits, and that Penelope and Tesla are just the latest pair they've hosted.
But this pair is unique for the amount of attention they've drawn. In turn, the two have helped each other thrive and survive.
At one point Tesla was tiny enough to slip out of the bars of their kennel and she'd explore the house. But when Penelope developed pneumonia Tesla wouldn't leave the kennel.
"[Tesla] stayed curled up next to Penelope. [Penelope] actually had to go on two rounds of antibiotics. We almost lost her," Evans said. "You could tell Penelope appreciated having her right there. I don't think she would have pulled through if she wouldn't have had that little sibling support."
Now healthy, the two have avoided catastrophe and are enjoying life together.
With files from Saskatoon Morning and The Morning Edition
