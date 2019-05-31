Saskatchewan files notice of carbon tax appeal to Supreme Court of Canada
Sask. highest court deemed carbon tax constitutional
On Friday, the Saskatchewan government officially launched its carbon tax appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
On May 3, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled in a 3-2 decision that the federal government's carbon tax, imposed on provinces deemed not to have sufficient plans of their own, is constitutional.
Following the decision, Premier Scott Moe promised to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. The province had 30 days to file the appeal.
Saskatchewan is asking the Supreme Court two questions:
- Is the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional in whole or in part?
- In particular, does Parliament have jurisdiction to establish minimum national standards for price stringency for greenhouse gas emissions under the national concern branch of the peace, order and good government power set out in the opening words of section 91 of the Constitution Act, 1867?
"Our government will continue to stand up for Saskatchewan people against what we believe is an unconstitutional tax on their families, communities and businesses," said Saskatchewan Attorney General Don Morgan in a statement.
Saskatchewan now has a two-month window to file its factum to the Supreme Court of Canada.
The Ontario government also launched its own constitutional challenge, in which the Saskatchewan government was an intervenor. The Ontario Court of Appeal has not released its decision. Similar challenges are expected in Manitoba and Alberta.
