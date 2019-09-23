Sask. government, local interest groups await Supreme Court carbon tax decision

Canada's highest court will release its decision on the constitutionality of the federal government's carbon pricing plan on Thursday morning — a final chapter to a legal saga that has dominated the Saskatchewan government's agenda for three years.

One year ago this month, the Supreme Court postponed its hearing on the carbon tax case due to COVID-19. It eventually heard the arguments in September, but adjourned without delivering a decision.

The federal government introduced the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, referred to commonly as the carbon tax, in 2018.

When Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe won the Saskatchewan Party leadership in January 2018, he vowed to fight the carbon tax and has remained committed to that taking the fight to the Supreme Court.

The federal government legislation came into effect in 2019, but a handful of provinces argued it encroached on provincial jurisdiction.

Under the legislation, the federal government can impose its own carbon price "backstop" on provinces that do not have their own carbon tax, or don't have one that meets the minimum standards set by Parliament.

Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario all took their cases to their respective provincial appeal courts in 2019.

The Saskatchewan and Ontario courts upheld the federal law. Alberta's Court of Appeal ruled it unconstitutional.

In November 2019, the Saskatchewan government announced it had hired Regina law firm MLT Aikins to help make its case to the Supreme Court, at a cost of up to $500,000.

What the ruling will mean

Dwight Newman, a constitutional law professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said the ruling will determine the legal status of the tax, which affects various industries in Saskatchewan.

"It also sets the terms of some rules of how federalism works. Amongst other implications, these rules affect how much the federal government can intervene on various other natural resources issues in the future."

Nathalie Chalifour is a professor at the University of Ottawa's faculty of law at the and co-director of the Centre for Environmental Law and Global Sustainability.

She said a ruling in favour of the federal government will confirm its authority to enact legislation aimed at lowering Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

"It should also clarify that provinces continue to have authority to enact their own climate-related legislation, including provincial carbon pricing policies, thereby enabling a collaborative, national approach to the climate challenge."

In October 2019, following the Liberal government's federal election win, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe requested a one-year pause on the carbon tax. (Matt Smith/Canadian Press)

Chalifour said an unfavourable ruling for the federal government would force it to rethink its strategy.

"Parliament would either have to amend this law so it conforms to the court's ruling, or abandon this approach entirely and achieve its climate objectives using different kinds of regulation."

She said "the federal government has several other powers in its jurisdictional toolbox" if the Supreme Court rules that the Ottawa cannot use the peace, order and good government clause of The Constitution Act. The federal government has argued that clause gives it the power to legislate in areas not exclusively reserved for the provinces.

"It could also go back to the drawing board and draft new legislation that falls within one of those other powers, such as criminal law or more traditional taxation."

WATCH | Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson discusses what happens if the government loses Supreme Court case in December 2020:

What happens if the feds lose Supreme Court carbon tax fight? | Jonathan Wilkinson Power and Politics 1:15 Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on his government's plan to exceed Canada's 2030 Paris Agreement targets, and if there's a back up plan in the event the Supreme Court sides with the provinces. 1:15

Chalifour said a defeat for the federal government would make it difficult to meet its international climate targets.

"I expect the federal government would find another way to follow through on its commitments to the world and to Canadians to address the very serious threat of climate change."

Local intervenors weigh in

Todd MacKay, the Prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says his organization hopes the Supreme Court rules the federal tax is unconstitutional.

The CTF sent lawyers to the carbon tax cases in the three provinces and to the Supreme Court.

"The reality is that carbon taxes cost taxpayers a lot of money, but they aren't helping the environment," MacKay said.

Jim Elliott is the Regina chapter leader for the Council of Canadians, which also intervened in the case, but argued the federal legislation should be upheld.

Elliott said the Saskatchewan government has been "spinning its wheels" in court rather than dealing with reducing carbon emissions.

"The threat I see, and I think a lot of Canadians see, is a foundational threat to life on the planet and we need to be moving as quickly as possible to a net-zero carbon economy."

Elliott said he hopes the Supreme Court will rule in the federal government's favour and the result will spur more climate action on the part of the provincial government.