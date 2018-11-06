Sask. carbon tax appeal scheduled for mid-February

Saskatchewan's argument against the federal government and its carbon tax will be heard mid-February at the province's highest court.

It's earlier than the province expected.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said last month that he was disappointed the province would have to wait until spring for the appeal.

Duncan said at that point that the federal government had asked for more time.

In a statement Tuesday, the provincial government said it looks forward to presenting its argument before the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, where the constitutional reference case will now be heard on Feb. 13 and 14, 2019.

The province has long been vocal in its opposition to the carbon tax, whereas the federal government insists the plan would benefit Saskatchewan residents, while fighting climate change.

A spokesperson for the province said Ottawa is "applying a tax unevenly across the country based on their evaluation of provincial climate change plans, which they have no constitutional right to do."

"We encourage the federal government to delay imposing their carbon tax backstop until the court has ruled on this case," the statement read.