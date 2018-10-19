Sask. carbon tax appeal to be heard in court next spring

Saskatchewan will have to wait until the spring for the province's Appeal Court to hear the government's challenge of Ottawa's constitutional right to impose a carbon tax.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said it's disappointing the case won't come up until next year. He said the federal government asked for more time.

The federal government has given January as the deadline for provinces to get onboard with the tax, or have it imposed on them.

Duncan said he wonders why Ottawa can't wait for a court ruling before bringing in the tax.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford previously said he supports Saskatchewan's constitutional challenge of the levy.