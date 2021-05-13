Economist says there are better ways than Sask. fuel rebate plan to offset personal carbon tax income hit

An environmental economist says Saskatchewan's pitch to offer rebates at the fuel pumps is not the best way to return dollars to people's pocketbooks to offset carbon taxes.

Dave Sawyer is an environmental economist and co-author of the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report The State of Carbon Pricing in Canada.

The report was commissioned by the federal government and was the first review of its kind of carbon pricing across all Canadian jurisdictions.

The report said that design choices and exemptions at the provincial level have led to differences in coverage and price across the country.

On Monday, federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson sent a letter to provinces outlining the new benchmarks of his government's climate plan.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Wilkinson's office rejected the province's plan to handle carbon pricing for consumers. Moe said the plan was modelled after what was approved in New Brunswick in 2019, which amounted to a rebate for consumers at the fuel pumps.

Moe said Tuesday he was "disappointed" and "shocked" by the rejection.

Sawyer said the federal government had communicated a desire to move away from point-of-sale rebates because they did not have the desired effect of lowering emissions through behavioural changes or purchasing decisions,

"It's not a surprise that the federal government would signal that the next round of programs would not allow this sort of risk to effectiveness. There are better ways to address the income hit than offsetting the pump price and reducing the price signal."

The federal government is revamping its climate plan for 2023. Moe said Monday the province was told its proposal would not be approved before that time.

Wilkinson warned provinces not to use the New Brunswick model back in March. Saskatchewan's proposal was submitted in early May.

"We are certainly of the view that instant rebates are not in accord with what the whole purpose of the price of pollution is," Wilkinson said in an interview.

"If you put a price on pollution [at the pump] and then you take it off immediately, you don't have any effect on emissions."

Sawyer said in its current state, Saskatchewan's plan will not meet the federal government's requirements.

"I don't think it will be approved at all. I think they made it really clear this week. And our report highlighted the need for these point-of sale rebates to disappear."

He said the rejection could benefit consumers if the province takes a different approach.

"It's no big deal if these point-of-sale rebates are rejected, it's actually a good thing. And we can still give the money back. And Saskatchewan can still design its own system to meet its own needs."

Sawyer said the goal of carbon pricing is to reduce emissions while not hurting people financially.

"We want to return the carbon tax money so that people are not worse off and their pocketbook is sort of neutral."

Personal income tax cuts, incentives, not point-of-sale rebates: report

Wilkinson said the federal government's aim in redesigning its carbon pricing plan is to make it fairer and more rigorous.

Sawyer's report said federal, provincial and territorial ministers "should work toward developing a common standard of emissions coverage for carbon pricing" — and "point-of-sale rebates" on fuel should be eliminated.

The report said point-of-sale fuel rebates work against the marginal cost incentive to reduce emissions.

Sawyer said with point-of-sale rebates people are standing at the gas pump and they cannot notice the impact on the price, which results in "no price response."

In May, New Brunswick opted not to cut the gas tax further and instead cut personal income tax rates.

But the gas tax cut from 2020 remains in place, meaning the net carbon-tax cost to drivers in the province is 4.2 cents per litre instead of 8.8 cents.

The report found another approach, which exists in British Columbia, to be preferential to fuel rebates. B.C. cut corporate and personal income tax to soften the blow of carbon tax increases.

Quebec gives subsidies for low emitting technologies to households for things like furnaces and electric vehicles.

Dave Sawyer, an environmental economist says 'there are better ways to address the income hit than offsetting the pump price and reducing the price signal.' (Submitted by Dave Sawyer)

The report also pointed to the federal backstop, which is not linked to fuel consumption. Saskatchewan is one of four provinces subject to the backstop. Residents receive climate action incentive rebates on their annual tax return.

Sawyer said the report looked at how pocketbooks are affected by the carbon pricing incentive.

"It looks like more households are getting at least what they pay or more back. Some of the higher-income households with bigger energy use, bigger houses, more cars, and more flying, they're worse off, but marginally, it's in the hundreds and of dollars instead of thousands of dollars."

On Tuesday, Moe criticized the federal government for having different systems in different provinces and not allowing New Brunswick's approved model in Saskatchewan.

"We have five different systems coast to coast to coast. In one jurisdiction, the provincial fuel tax runs and it's a federal large emitter program, the next jurisdictions it's the reverse," Sawyer said.