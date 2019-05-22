Sask. issues 1 recreational cannabis fine, 3 alcohol fines in provincial parks over long weekend

Campers in Saskatchewan don't appear to have partied too hard over the May long weekend.

There was one ticket issued for recreational cannabis use in a provincial park and three for consuming alcohol, according to the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.

An alcohol ban has been in place during the Victoria Day weekend at provincial parks and recreation sites since 2006 due to concerns about disturbances and intoxication-related vandalism.

The province says it has no plans to lift the alcohol ban, but it will look at how things go in Alberta after that province announced on May 16 it was lifting its ban on alcohol for May long weekend in provincial parks.

Dan French, executive director of park operations for Saskatchewan provincial parks, says all policies are periodically reviewed and the alcohol restriction is no different.

Manitoba lifted its alcohol ban in 2018.

Recreational cannabis

This was the first year Saskatchewan implemented a recreational cannabis ban during the Victoria Day weekend, as it's the first year of cannabis legalization.

The cannabis ban in provincial park campsites was only in place during the long weekend.

Saskatchewan's Cannabis Control Act considers a campsite a private place — which means when the alcohol ban isn't in place, campers can consume cannabis at provincial parks. However, it is illegal to consume pot in public spaces without a medical cannabis prescription.

People with a medical permit for cannabis were exempt from the long weekend ban, but they were expected to have the proper paperwork with them.

Impaired driving

RCMP is expected to release their impaired driving numbers from the weekend on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon police dealt with 15 alleged impaired drivers.

On Friday night, nine drivers had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

A tenth driver, who police say was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis, was charged on the same night.

Another five drivers, all of whom police say were under the influence of cannabis, had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded on Saturday night.

Saskatoon police conducted three checkstops over the weekend and spoke to about 500 drivers.